(KRON) — Two people were shot Wednesday night in the 3400 block of International Boulevard, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Officers arrived to the scene just after 8:45 p.m. and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound(s). She was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, OPD said.

A second victim, a woman, also suffered a gunshot wound(s) and transported herself to a local hospital. She is listed in stable condition, police said.

This investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.