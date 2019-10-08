2 Year Anniversary: Ceremony to remember Tubbs Fire victims

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Tuesday marks two years since the Sonoma Complex Fires.

On Oct. 8, 2017, residents across Napa, Sonoma, and Lake counties were hit by the destructive Tubbs Fire.

Sonoma County and the City of Santa Rosa are holding a remembrance ceremony to mark the two-year anniversary of the wildfires on Tuesday evening.

A brief ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. in Courthouse Square in Downtown Santa Rosa.

In honor of those who lost their lives, a moment of silence will happen at the ceremony, in addition to the Board of Supervisors meeting held at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Tubbs, Nuns, and Pocket Fires destroyed 5,300 homes, burned 110,000 acres, and killed 44 people.