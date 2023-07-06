(KRON) — A 2-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a car in Vallejo Wednesday evening.

Around 4:51 p.m., a woman was backing out of her driveway, in her Dodge Charger, when she felt like she hit something. The 25-year-old woman got out of her car to check and found she had struck a 2-year-old girl, police said.

The child was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver was a family friend of the 2-year-old girl and remained on scene to assist with the investigation, Vallejo police said.

Police say neither drugs or alcohol appear to be a factor in this crash. This incident marks Vallejo’s third traffic fatality of 2023.