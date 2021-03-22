2-year-old injured by horse in East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — A two-year-old girl stepped on by a horse Sunday night in Oakley was taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Firefighters from East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a 9:33 p.m. report of the incident at 50 Broadway Lane.

Emergency responders provided care and requested a medical helicopter. Transport was arranged from nearby Iron House Elementary School to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

No further details were provided.