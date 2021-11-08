2-year-old killed by stray bullet on Oakland freeway

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police have not made any arrests in the shooting death of a toddler killed by a stray bullet while he was riding in a car on I-880.

The California Highway Patrol said the freeway shooting happened Saturday around 2:10 p.m. The victims were driving south near Filbert Street when their car was suddenly struck.

The 2-year-old shot and killed was identified by the family as Jasper Wu. He died from the gunshot wound at the Oakland Children’s Hospital, CHP said.

According to evidence at the scene of the shooting, police do not believe the child or car was targeted.

A family friend told KRON4 there were three adults and three children in the car, but no one else was struck.

Detectives are requesting assistance from the public in gathering information surrounding this shooting. If you have information, please call the CHP Investigation Tip line at (707) 917-4491.