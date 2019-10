SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Tuesday marks two years since the deadly North Bay fires that devastated Santa Rosa and other areas throughout Wine Country.

On Oct. 8, 2017, residents across Napa, Sonoma, and Lake counties were hit by the destructive Tubbs Fire.

The Tubbs, Nuns, and Pocket Fires destroyed 5,300 homes, burned 110,000 acres, and killed 44 people.

