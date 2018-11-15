20-acre grass fire burning off Niles Canyon Road near Sunol

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Credit: DJ Alex Reyes)

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) - Firefighters are battling a 20-acre grass fire off Palomares Road and Niles Canyon Road northwest of Sunol on Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The fire, burning in Alameda County, is 30 percent contained. The forward spread has stopped.

Residents in the area say there's heavy smoke and the smell is overwhelming.

Crews expect to fully contain the fire on Wednesday night.

Firefighters will also remain at the scene overnight.

