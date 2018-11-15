Bay Area

20-acre grass fire burning off Niles Canyon Road near Sunol

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 05:01 PM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 11:38 PM PST

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) - Firefighters are battling a 20-acre grass fire off Palomares Road and Niles Canyon Road northwest of Sunol on Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The fire, burning in Alameda County, is 30 percent contained. The forward spread has stopped.

Residents in the area say there's heavy smoke and the smell is overwhelming.

Crews expect to fully contain the fire on Wednesday night.

Firefighters will also remain at the scene overnight.

