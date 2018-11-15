20-acre grass fire burning off Niles Canyon Road near Sunol
ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) - Firefighters are battling a 20-acre grass fire off Palomares Road and Niles Canyon Road northwest of Sunol on Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire said.
The fire, burning in Alameda County, is 30 percent contained. The forward spread has stopped.
Residents in the area say there's heavy smoke and the smell is overwhelming.
Crews expect to fully contain the fire on Wednesday night.
Firefighters will also remain at the scene overnight.
[Photo Credit: Jay Bleez]
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
- MAP SHOWS HOMES DAMAGED, DESTROYED IN CAMP FIRE
- HORSE SEEKS REFUGE IN SWIMMING POOL DURING CAMP FIRE
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- SEARCH FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS INTENSIFIES IN PARADISE
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Will Warriors move forward following...
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
Manning's late TD pass leads Giants...