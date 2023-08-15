(BCN) — All lanes on Interstate Highway 80 in Emeryville reopened Tuesday morning after a four-vehicle crash blocked the highway the previous night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The highway reopened to traffic around 5 a.m. Tuesday after crews cleared the roadway near Powell Street. A big-rig had plowed into the center divider there late Monday night, blocking all five eastbound and four westbound lanes on Highway 80.

Three other vehicles were involved in the crash, with at least one driver suffering significant injuries, CHP officials said.

According to the CHP, at least 20 gallons of gas leaked out of the big-rig onto the highway. No drainages were affected.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.