20-year-old Bay Area native found dead inside tent at campground

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 20-year-old Bay Area native was found dead inside a tent at a campground in Butte County over the busy holiday weekend, authorities said.

On July 3, around 5 a.m., the Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a person who was camping at the Bidwell Marina Campground in Oroville.

The person said he saw a man at the campground who was injured.

Deputies and California State Parks law enforcement responded to the scene and located Tyler Dickson, 20, of San Pablo, inside a tent.

Medical personnel arrived and determined Dickson was dead.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office assumed jurisdiction of the investigation.

Detectives responded to the Bidwell Marina Campground and gathered evidence and information which indicated Dickson was murdered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact BSCO detectives at (530) 538-7671.