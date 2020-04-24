20-year-old killed following motorcycle-vehicle collision in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A 20-year-old has died following a motorcycle-vehicle collision reported in Concord Friday morning.

Concord police officers responded to the scene on Clayton Road, near Heather Drive.

The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Clayton Road, approaching Heather Drive when the motorcycle crashed with a car at the intersection of Clayton Road and Heather Drive.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist, a Concord resident, was taken to John Muir Walnut Creek, where he died from his injuries.

The 46-year-old man driving the car, a Pittsburg resident, stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

Officials say drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

Police are not releasing additional information at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call (925) 671-5096.

