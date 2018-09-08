200-acre fire burning in Napa County spurs mandatory evacuations
NAPA COUNTY (KRON)- - A 200-acre fire in Napa County prompted mandatory evacuations Saturday.
The blaze, dubbed the Snell Fire, is burning along Butts Canyon Rd and Snell Valley Rd.
A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for Snell Valley Rd, all roads to Snell Valley, and Berryessa Estates.
An evacuation center has been set up at Pope Valley Farm Center.
