200-acre fire burning in Napa County spurs mandatory evacuations

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)- - A 200-acre fire in Napa County prompted mandatory evacuations Saturday.

The blaze, dubbed the Snell Fire, is burning along Butts Canyon Rd and Snell Valley Rd.

A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for Snell Valley Rd, all roads to Snell Valley, and Berryessa Estates.

An evacuation center has been set up at Pope Valley Farm Center.

