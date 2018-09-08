Bay Area

200-acre fire burning in Napa County spurs mandatory evacuations

Sep 08, 2018

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 04:32 PM PDT

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)- - A 200-acre fire in Napa County prompted mandatory evacuations Saturday. 

The blaze, dubbed the Snell Fire, is burning along Butts Canyon Rd and Snell Valley Rd.

A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for Snell Valley Rd, all roads to Snell Valley, and Berryessa Estates. 

An evacuation center has been set up at Pope Valley Farm Center.

