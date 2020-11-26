200 donated tricycles stolen from SF firefighter’s toy program

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — This storage container had a lot more bikes in it last Friday but the San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program says over the weekend or Monday, burglars are believed to have gotten past the chainlink fence and barbed wire at the Bayview location, cut the lock and made off with 200 brand new donated tricycles similar to it.

“It impact us a lot because for some children its the only toys they get for the holidays,” Sally Casazza said.

Thieves left behind plenty of other bikes but none for younger children.

“The difference is those children under five have no vehicle to ride on we have no wagons but these are the thing we were going to give out to younger children,” Casazza said.

The San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program has been up and running since 1949 and just last year served 31,000 families most with more than one child. They are now reviewing security video, but are hopeful whoever took them will return them or the community will step up.

“To replace them i hope the public will open their hearts and as a business maybe donate one bike maybe as a group effort,” Casazza said.

San Francisco police just launching their investigation into this case. Again the program starts giving out the toys to families on Monday.