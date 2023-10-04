WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — The Kaiser Permanente strike has begun on Wednesday and is expected to last until Friday.

This strike will be the largest health care strike the U.S. has ever seen. Nationwide, the strike will include 75,000 employees. The strike will affect hospitals in seven states, including Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and California.

Almost 60,000 California workers are striking, including 20,000 in the Bay Area.

The health care workers said they are protesting unfair labor practices and are in search of better treatment from executives, better pay, better staffing, and performance bonuses.

Contracts expired over the weekend. Union officials said there have been good discussions, but the two parties remain far apart.

Ultimately, workers are hoping for a 6.5 percent raise in the first year of a 4-year contract. However, currently, the talk remains at around 3 percent.

Kaiser recently released a statement to its members stating, “Both Kaiser Permanente management and coalition union representatives are still at the bargaining table, having worked through the night in an effort to reach an agreement. There has been a lot of progress, with agreements reached on several specific proposals late Tuesday.”

As of right now, Kaiser emergency rooms and hospitals will remain open, but non-urgent procedures and appointments may need to be rescheduled during this three-day strike. Patients need to be prepared to have longer wait times until an agreement is made.