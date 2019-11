ORINDA (KRON) – The ATF is now offering a $20,000 reward for information in the deadly Halloween night shooting in Orinda.

Five people were killed in what authorities are calling a shootout between rival gangs.

It happened at a Halloween party at an Airbnb.

Last week, 5 men were arrested – four of them for murder.

Then on Monday, authorities said charges would not be filed at this time due to a lack of evidence.

Those four men were then released from custody.

