$20,000 reward offered for information after man found shot to death in Palo Alto parking lot

PALO ALTO (KRON) — A man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning in a Palo Alto parking lot — and now police are searching for the perpetrator.

Police dispatch received a call just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning from a man saying he had been shot along the 700 block of San Antonio Road in Palo Alto.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man in his 50s lying alone in the parking lot of a business.

The victim, who was not identified by police, died at the hospital.

The group Moms Against Murder is now offering a $20,000 reward for information on the crime that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Police do not know the motive for the shooting and do not have information on a possible suspect.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact Palo Alto police at 650-329-2413 or anonymously by email or phone at paloalto@tipnow.org or 650-383-8984.