$20,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Emeryville artist

EMERYVILLE (KRON) — A Bay Area jewelry artist is asking for the public’s help in finding her stolen merchandise that’s worth thousands of dollars.

The merchandise worth about $20,000.

The artist says about 650 pieces were stolen and now she is left with less than 30 pieces.

They are handmade jewelry made with vintage pocket and wrist watch dials.

They’re only sold at various markets around the Bay Area.

The last time they were seen was at Treasure-Fest on Treasure Island last weekend.

“It was a lot of work making all those things. A lot of work because I’m really fussy how I do it,” said artist Sarah Koester.

Koester says she pays her bills with the money she earns from making jewelry.

“So, I was standing to make anywhere from $800 to $1,200 dollars that Sunday,” she said.

The jewelry was stolen Saturday night from Koester’s van.

She had parked it about five houses down the street from her home on 44th Street & Adeline in Emeryville.

When Koester went to her van Sunday morning, the driver seat window was smashed.

She said the thief had stolen her phone, CD’s and jewelry but they left two boxes of jewelry behind.

Koester admits she was exhausted after a fifteen hour day from selling her goods at the Treasure Fest market.

She left six boxes of jewelry, and other items in her van locked up.

The artist isn’t sure if the thief knew what they were taking but if you see these around town, notify police.

