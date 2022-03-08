SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – At its first product launch of the year, Apple announced that a new iPhone SE that will start at $429 and be available March 18.

That’s $30 more than the previous generation of iPhone SEs, but it’s still cheaper than the first 4 GB iPhone, released in the United States on June 29, 2007 at a price of $499. A model that was 8 GB cost $599.

We at KRON4 looked in our archives to 2007, when that first iPhone hit the Bay Area – specifically Burlingame – by storm. Some customers weren’t sure whether to keep it or sell it at a marked-up price.

The original iPhone was billed as the latest high-tech gadget – an iPod, camera and cell phone combined.

“The iPhone allows you to put your digital lifestyle right in your pocket,” KRON4 reported.

“I like the way the internet looks on it,” a customer said.

Today’s iPhone SE is a budget iPhone meant to save you money compared to the $699 a standard iPhone 13 will cost you. It comes with either 64 or 128 GB.