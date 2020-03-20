2020 Bay to Breakers postponed due to coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Officials on Friday announced the city’s annual Bay to Breakers will be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The event, which was scheduled to take place late May, will now be held on September 20, 2020.

“The health and safety of our participants, staff, and volunteers is our utmost priority, and we are grateful to the City for their flexibility and assistance,” event organizers said in a statement.

All existing 2020 Bay to Breakers registrations will be honored for the new date.

This is the 109th consecutive year of Bay to Breakers.

