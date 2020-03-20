2020 Gilroy Garlic Festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The 2020 Gilroy Garlic Festival has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials confirmed on Friday.

The festival was a way for volunteers, vendors, sponsors and guests to come together and support 150+ local charities.

For more than 40 years, the Gilroy Garlic Festival has been a huge part of the community.

However, due to the current national emergency, the health and well-being of the community is being put first.

The festival has been completely canceled this year. The next Gilroy Garlic Festival will take place from July 23-25 of 2021.

“The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association looks forward to welcoming you in 2021 for the best festival ever,” officials wrote in a statement.

