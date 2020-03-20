GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The 2020 Gilroy Garlic Festival has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials confirmed on Friday.
The festival was a way for volunteers, vendors, sponsors and guests to come together and support 150+ local charities.
For more than 40 years, the Gilroy Garlic Festival has been a huge part of the community.
However, due to the current national emergency, the health and well-being of the community is being put first.
The festival has been completely canceled this year. The next Gilroy Garlic Festival will take place from July 23-25 of 2021.
“The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association looks forward to welcoming you in 2021 for the best festival ever,” officials wrote in a statement.
Latest News Headlines:
- 2020 Gilroy Garlic Festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns
- Bay Area bridges suspend cash toll collection to help slow coronavirus spread
- San Jose Earthquakes player starts viral #stayathome challenge
- AT&T creates $10 million education fund for coronavirus school closures
- Member of VP Mike Pence’s staff tests positive for coronavirus