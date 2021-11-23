2021 Holiday Season: Here’s where you can go ice skating in the Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 25-year-old holiday tradition returns to downtown San Jose.

Downtown San Jose’s ice rink, named after Kristi Yamaguchi, that features a one-of-a-kind shaped ice rink and track, inviting visitors to skate in and around 32 palm trees, is back.

On Monday, the opening celebration kicked off a new season of outdoor ice skating and holiday festivities.

Some of the most popular events from the past are returning this year, including skating with animals with the Human Society Silicon Valley and Silent Skate.

There will also be several musical performances and special sponsor gatherings at the ice rink, located at 120 South Market Street.

Every Monday, the downtown ice rink will host its “Musical Mondays” where visitors will get a chance to skate to songs from Broadway’s biggest and best musicals.

The downtown ice rink says visitors will be treated to special live performances by local talent this season.

The downtown ice rink will be open until January 9.

Visitors will need to buy tickets online and are required to provide proof of vaccination

General admission starts at $19.

A portion of ticket sales will be benefit Kristi Yamaguchi’s “Always Dream” organization.

Location: 120 South Market Street, San Jose, Ca.

We've been upgrading everything! Our ice is incredible, we've gone cashless, and have created sessions to ensure an excellent skating experience. Please check out our website for more details.https://t.co/Iit40fjPEX pic.twitter.com/xJno7XLegU — Downtown Ice (@SJ_DowntownIce) November 15, 2021

San Francisco: Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square (through Jan. 17, 2022)

San Francisco’s favorite outdoor rink is back with daily ice skating for all ages and special events scheduled throughout the holiday season.

General admission is $19 and includes skate rental.

Must buy tickets online.

Location: In the heart of Union Square near the corner of Geary and Powell streets.

Are you ready to get on the ice this season in Union Square? This year tickets must be purchased online and in advance. Click the link in our bio or visit https://t.co/e0dLuMFqSk pic.twitter.com/Qfr7P86TA0 — Union Square Rink (@UnionSquareRink) November 15, 2021

The Winter Ice Rink Downtown Sunnyvale (through January 2, 2022)

Downtown Sunnyvale’s Winter Ice Rink is back this holiday season for outdoor skating and holiday festivities, including curling lessons on select Saturday’s, the iHeart DJ Nights and a tree lighting celebration on December 4 at 5 p.m.

Every visitor ages 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Location: 230 South Murphy Avenue, Sunnyvale, Ca.

We're OPEN for the season!! Get ready to lace up your skates and get on the ice for the holiday break! We are open all week. Grab your tickets online with the link in our bio or https://t.co/eTH0UJa31H pic.twitter.com/kAgI7wBz1G — WinterIceRinkSV (@WinterIceRinkSV) November 22, 2021

Walnut Creek On Ice at Civic Park (Dec. 10 through January 9, 2022)

The 16th annual Walnut Creek on Ice in the heart of downtown Walnut Creek returns on Friday, Dec. 10.

The ice rink welcomes skaters of all ages and abilities.

Every visitor will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and be required to wear a face make entering the premises.

General admission is $18 per person for a 75-minute skate session.

Drop-In Hockey sessions are available for $20 per person, equipment not provided.

Frequent Skater Passes are also available to purchase at the rink.

Location: 1365 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, Ca.