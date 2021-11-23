2021 Holiday Season: Here’s where you can go ice skating in the Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 25-year-old holiday tradition returns to downtown San Jose.
Downtown San Jose’s ice rink, named after Kristi Yamaguchi, that features a one-of-a-kind shaped ice rink and track, inviting visitors to skate in and around 32 palm trees, is back.
On Monday, the opening celebration kicked off a new season of outdoor ice skating and holiday festivities.
Some of the most popular events from the past are returning this year, including skating with animals with the Human Society Silicon Valley and Silent Skate.
There will also be several musical performances and special sponsor gatherings at the ice rink, located at 120 South Market Street.
Every Monday, the downtown ice rink will host its “Musical Mondays” where visitors will get a chance to skate to songs from Broadway’s biggest and best musicals.
The downtown ice rink says visitors will be treated to special live performances by local talent this season.
The downtown ice rink will be open until January 9.
Visitors will need to buy tickets online and are required to provide proof of vaccination
General admission starts at $19.
A portion of ticket sales will be benefit Kristi Yamaguchi’s “Always Dream” organization.
Location: 120 South Market Street, San Jose, Ca.
San Francisco: Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square (through Jan. 17, 2022)
San Francisco’s favorite outdoor rink is back with daily ice skating for all ages and special events scheduled throughout the holiday season.
General admission is $19 and includes skate rental.
Must buy tickets online.
Location: In the heart of Union Square near the corner of Geary and Powell streets.
The Winter Ice Rink Downtown Sunnyvale (through January 2, 2022)
Downtown Sunnyvale’s Winter Ice Rink is back this holiday season for outdoor skating and holiday festivities, including curling lessons on select Saturday’s, the iHeart DJ Nights and a tree lighting celebration on December 4 at 5 p.m.
Every visitor ages 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
Location: 230 South Murphy Avenue, Sunnyvale, Ca.
Walnut Creek On Ice at Civic Park (Dec. 10 through January 9, 2022)
The 16th annual Walnut Creek on Ice in the heart of downtown Walnut Creek returns on Friday, Dec. 10.
The ice rink welcomes skaters of all ages and abilities.
Every visitor will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and be required to wear a face make entering the premises.
General admission is $18 per person for a 75-minute skate session.
Drop-In Hockey sessions are available for $20 per person, equipment not provided.
Frequent Skater Passes are also available to purchase at the rink.
Location: 1365 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, Ca.