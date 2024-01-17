(KRON) — Occupants of a vehicle pulled over by the California Highway Patrol in Fairfield on Jan. 10 matched the descriptions of two men who were seen on surveillance video burglarizing a home in Vallejo, authorities said Tuesday. Inside the suspects’ car, approximately $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise was found, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

The home burglary occurred at around noon on Jan. 10 on the 8000 block of Rainwater Drive in Vallejo, police said. The homeowner reported to authorities two men wearing masks burglarizing his residence after witnessing it unfold on his surveillance monitor.

Officers responding to the home were informed by a citizen that the suspects fled the area in a gray Honda Accord. CHP’s Auto Theft Task Force notified Vallejo police of a traffic stop in Fairfield that matched the suspect vehicle.

Vallejo investigators contacted the detained suspects in Fairfield, and saw the homeowner’s stolen items in plain view inside the Honda, police said. The men also matched the description of those who burglarized the victim’s home, according to VPD.

The Honda was searched and a loaded, unregistered firearm was located along with $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise, police said. The driver, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Both men were booked into jail and the victim’s stolen property was returned, VPD said.