$20K offered for information on Orinda Halloween mass shooting

ORINDA (KRON) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the deadly Halloween mass shooting.

More than 100 people were at the party on Oct. 31 at the Airbnb mansion in Orinda, when five people were shot and killed, and nine were injured.

Five men were arrested in connection with the shooting, but are now set free after the Contra Costa County DA announced that there will be no criminal charges against them.

One of the five suspects could possibly stay in jail for charges unrelated to the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to contact ATF at (888) 283-8477, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

ATF emphasizes that all calls with remain confidential.