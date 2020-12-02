$20K reward for East Palo Alto homicide suspect

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – A two-year-old cold case in the South Bay is getting a five-figure-boost to help find a killer.

Two young men, Eduardo Sandoval and Mario Vidales, were gunned down in East Palo Alto in 2018 but their killer has yet to be found.

Their family’s calls for justice are being amplified tonight with the help of mothers against murder who are offering a $20,000 reward to find the suspect on your screen.

His name is Julian Rico Santana.

He’s accused of shooting four people on October 14, 2018, killing Vidales and Sandoval.

Now, Vidales’s sister is pleading for answers that may bring some peace.

“A guy decided to pull the trigger and end their lives and injured two others but I’m here to ask you to help me find this person and put them behind bars. So I’m here to beg, plead that someone, anyone, please who knows anything about his whereabouts. Please turn him in,” Leslie Vidales said.

Santana is described by police as 5-foot 10-inches tall, 240-pounds with black hair and brown eyes.