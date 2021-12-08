$20M in pandemic relief for small businesses in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Small businesses in Santa Clara County will soon get some help in the form of $20 million.

The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the money Tuesday.

The relief funds are coming from the Federal American Rescue Plan.

For small businesses, the need has been great and for places like restaurants and bars, they’re also counting on customers to come back.

The hope is this funding will be a helping hand to those businesses who continue to struggle.

For almost two years the Haberdasher in San Jose has been working to stay afloat.

As the fight against COVID-19 has improved the struggles for small businesses like this remain.

Cache Bouren has seen many of his customers disappear because of COVID concerns and downtown office workers going remote.

But with $20 million coming to help small businesses through the American Rescue Plan Act, life could get easier.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Otto Lee was behind this proposal.

He says the county has given out more than $700 thousand in grants collected from COVID-19 violations but much more help has been needed for the county’s thousands of restaurants, bars, cafes, and gyms.

Bouren is cautiously hoping his two bars will be able to stay operational along with others in Santa Clara County.

It’s still being worked out when the applications will be up on the county website.

Supervisor Lee suggests when businesses should apply early.

Supervisor Lee says the county board is also looking into fee waiver programs to further help struggling businesses.

The board hopes the funds will become available by the end of the year.