(KRON) — A man died after a late-night shooting on Thursday, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on the 500 block of Selfridge Street.

Vallejo police were informed that a woman took the victim to a nearby hospital. The victim had at least one gunshot wound and died at the hospital. He was 35 years old, according to VPD. His identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

The motive and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time. The fatal shooting marks the 20th homicide in Vallejo this year, according to police.

No suspect information is available at this time. As of Friday evening, no arrest(s) have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Stephanie McDonough at 707-648-5425 or Stephanie.McDonough@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Daniel Callison at 707-648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.