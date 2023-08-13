(KRON) — A grass fire broke out late Saturday night in Livermore, the Alameda County Fire Department tweeted. Around 10:30 p.m., crews responded to a blaze on the 6300 block of Collier Canyon Road.

The fire was initially reported to be 15 acres. Officials said forward progress on the fire was stopped before midnight. The fire spread as much as 21 acres before it was contained.

No injuries were reported, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The location of the fire is miles north of Livermore’s downtown area where many businesses and residents are.

Images and video from the fire can be viewed in the media player above.