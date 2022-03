CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews responded to a fire in Antioch on Friday night.

Residents at Spanos Street and Auto Center Driver were evacuated.

According to the ConFire PIO, a total of 21 adults and 12 children have been displaced after 10 units were damaged.

Firefighters will remain on the scene for several hours.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze at this time.

Officials ask you to avoid the area.

No other details have been released at this time.