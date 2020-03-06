21 people aboard Grand Princess cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The coronavirus test results have come in for those on board the Grand Princess cruise ship off the California coast.

Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday afternoon that 21 patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 21 include 19 crew members and two passengers.

The testing came about after a man who was on a previous voyage tested positive and died from the coronavirus. He was on the same ship that arrived in San Francisco on Feb. 21 from Mexico.

San Francisco city officials said that of the nearly 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members aboard, a total of 35 have shown flu-like symptoms at some point during the 15 days cruise.

Samples were collected Thursday from 45 people on the cruise ship, which included a mix of guests and team members.

The samples were delivered to the California Department of Public Health in Richmond for processing.

Latest News Headlines: