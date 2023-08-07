(KRON) — Twenty-one people have been exposed in a hazardous materials incident on the 1100 block of Island Drive in Redwood Shores, according to the Redwood City Fire Department. The incident involved an accidental chemical release in a clean room, Redwood City FD said.

The leaked gas was later identified by Redwood City FD as Freon. Crews at the scene determined that a faulty AC unit was the source of the leak.

The materials are not related to biohazard materials. No evacuations or shelter-in-place orders have been given for the broader community. Of the 21 people exposed, 16 have shown no symptoms. The remaining five are receiving treatment.

Emergency services are on-site and the building has been evacuated, according to firefighters. Fire authorities are inspecting the building methodically, Redwood City FD said. Due to the nature of the incident, it will take time for firefighters to finish the inspection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.