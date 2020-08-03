21 San Quentin inmates have died from coronavirus

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) – A total of 21 San Quentin inmates have died from the coronavirus.

This comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants to release more than 8,000 inmates from prisons across California by the end of this month.

Orlando Romero is the 21st inmate to die from coronavirus complications.

Romero was on death row for multiple murders in the 90s. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital over the weekend, according to the California Department of Corrections.

Protests have been held in recent days to demand action as the outbreak at the prison continues to grow.

Newsom says releasing about 8,000 inmates from California’s prison system by the end of August will help save lives amid the outbreak at several facilities.

Newsom said the releases will include inmates who were scheduled to be released soon and those at high risk of serious complications if they contract the virus

Inmates who are serving time for domestic violence or other violent crimes will not be eligible for release, in addition to those who need to register as a sex offender or those deemed as “high risk” of committing violent crimes.

