21 students at East Bay high school test positive for COVID-19

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A COVID outbreak at an East Bay high school forced administrators to take swift action in order to prevent an even worse outcome.

The school district confirmed 21 students tested positive at Las Lomas High School in Walnut Creek in the last two weeks of April.

They believe the source of the outbreak was an off campus event.

Multiple sources tell KRON4 it was a party that mostly junior students attended and a couple football players were reportedly there.

That forced more than 100 other students to quarantine because of possible exposure.

The school issued a statement saying “students who tested positive were isolated at home and school staff and the district implemented a through contact tracing process with the support of the county’s health department.”

The principle says the students were able to continue their education at home with distance learning.

Right now, Las Lomas High still offers a hybrid model with students attending class two days a week if they choose to do so.