21-year-old accused of shooting into Santa Rosa home arrested

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) – A 21-year-old Windsor man was arrested on suspicion of shooting into the Santa Rosa home of an acquaintance early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 3:13 a.m. to the shooting reported in the 2300 block of Squire Lane and arrived to find a victim who had visible lacerations on his face from a bullet hitting the bathroom mirror, shattering it and causing glass shards to hit his face, according to police.

Photo: Santa Rosa Police Department

The gunfire did not strike the victim, who then called the police. Authorities searching the area found a dark gray Dodge Charger matching the description of the suspect vehicle on Old Redwood Highway and detained the driver, Hector Juan Carlos Barragan.

A probation search at Barragan’s home revealed hundreds of Xanax pills, cocaine, 9mm ammunition and a gun magazine, but no firearm. However, based on witness statements and the evidence located, Barragan was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony possession of controlled substances for sales and other offenses, police said.

The victim said he and the suspect were acquaintances but didn’t know about a problem between them. Detectives are trying to determine if the suspect targeted the victim or possibly other acquaintances who were previously at the home.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to submit tips to www.SRCity.org/CrimeTips.