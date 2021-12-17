21-year-old arrested in connection to homicide at Suisun City RV park

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide at a Suisun City RV Park on Thursday, according to the police department.

Around 8:37 p.m., police responded to the Almond Acres RV Park located at 4535 Olive Ave.

Authorities had received reports of a man on the ground in a parking lot.

Officers arrived to find a man with significant injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Fernando Jose Figueroa-Miranda.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, he was taken into custody.

Figueroa-Miranda was booked into the Solano County Jail on murder and mayhem charges.

Police continue to investigate at this time and ask that if you have any information, contact them at 707-421-7373.