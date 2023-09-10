(KRON) — A driver was arrested on DUI suspicion after crashing in front of a residence overnight Sunday, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Police said the suspect car crashed into an unoccupied parked car in the driveway of a house on 900 block of S McDowell Boulevard.

The crash happened around 3:52 a.m. when a silver BMW sedan crashed in front of the home, according to SRPD. The BMW also had a female passenger inside at the time of the crash.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Petaluma man Daniel Niles Jr., displayed signs of intoxication, police said. A DUI investigation determined Niles was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect was driving southbound on S McDowell Boulevard and tried to make a left turn onto eastbound Covey Way. According to SRPD, Niles was unable to safely execute the turn and crashed into the parked vehicle.

Neither Niles nor the passenger were injured in the collision. Niles was taken to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility where he was booked Sunday at 6 a.m., according to county jail records.