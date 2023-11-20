(KRON) – A 21-year-old was arrested for attempting to rob a man while threatening to use a 12-inch kitchen knife, the San Rafael Police Department announced Monday.

San Rafael PD received a 911 call reporting that a male suspect, identified as 21-year-old Israel Alonzo Taperia, attempted to rob a male victim while threatening to use a knife in the unit block of Medway Road around 6:35 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim and were told that Taperia was walking away on Medway Road toward Francisco Boulevard East.

According to police, the victim reported that Taperia approached him, demanded his money, and threatened his life while holding a large knife. The victim refused to comply with Taperia’s demands and walked away, police said.

Additional San Rafael police officers responded to the scene locating the suspect. According to police, officers ordered Taperia to stop and used de-escalation techniques to gain his cooperation. Taperia refused to comply and attempted to flee while holding the knife, police said.

Officers chased the suspect to Francisco Boulevard East when he turned around and ran in between the officers while holding the knife. One of the officers used a Taser device to apprehend Taperia. The officers recovered the weapon after the suspect’s apprehension.

Taperia was booked into the Marin County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony attempted robbery, criminal threats, and resisting and failing to comply with officers.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415)-485-3000.