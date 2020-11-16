21-year-old mother killed in senseless Vallejo shooting

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area mother was killed in a senseless shooting last week.

Vallejo police say the 21-year-old mother of one was hit by bullets during a shooting last week.

Friday, the woman’s family made the painful decision to take her off of life support.

This has been an extremely difficult time for the family. They have no idea why someone would do something like this.

The victim leaves behind a young son and a grieving family looking for answers.

21-year-old Ivana Orizabal celebrating her son’s first birthday. A joyful memory just weeks before tragedy struck.

The young mother and Richmond native was killed after being shot in the head in Vallejo.

“I know that even if justice is done, the pain that everyone is going through it’s not gonna be healed,” Ivana’s cousin Kuiver said.

Kuiver remembers her as a friendly to everyone and always had a smile.

He says the family was heartbroken she couldn’t pull through.

“We were given the option to that we would have to disconnect her because pretty much her brain couldn’t handle the bullet and there was nothing else that they could do to save her life,” he said.

Her family says Orizabal was a passenger in a car along Georgia Street on Thursday when someone in a passing car randomly fired several shots. One of them hitting Orizabal in the head.

She was rushed to a nearby home and was later taken to the hospital. The shooter drove off from the scene.

Over the last few days her family has been honoring her life in with candlelight vigils in Vallejo and Richmond.

The sadness of losing her has been hard to shake.

“It’s been difficult for all of us,” Kuiver said.

Vallejo police have not made any arrests in this shooting.

The family is right now fundraising for help with funeral expenses.