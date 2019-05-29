21-year-old passenger killed in crash on HWY 101 in San Jose identified

A 21-year-old man killed in a crash early Saturday morning in San Jose has been identified as Orlando Sanchez from Castro Valley, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiners Office.

Around 3:15 a.m. officers responded to the solo car crash on southbound Highway 101 near Hellyer Avenue.

Authorities say Sanchez was found in the front passenger seat of a Toyota Corolla with major injuries and later died on the scene.

According to officials, the car veered off the road.

The 20-year-old driver was arrested for suspected DUI.

A GoFundMe Page was created by family members of Sanchez and have raised more than $7,000 of their $10,000 goal.

