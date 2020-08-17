210K customers in Bay Area could be impacted by another round of PG&E power outages

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Rotating power outages could happen on Sunday night across the Bay Area as the heatwave continues, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
The utility says it is likely that California’s Grid Operator, Cal ISO, could direct the power company to conduct outages through late Sunday night.
The outages could impact about 210,000 customers in parts of San Francisco, San Mateo and Contra Costa Counties.
PG&E says no customers should be impacted overnight and if the outages do occur, they are expected to last one to two hours.
