22 arrested in Oakland while protesting homeless encampment demolitions

OAKLAND (KRON) – Nearly two dozen people were arrested Sunday night while protesting the dismantling of homeless encampments in Oakland.

The City of Oakland released a statement Monday saying 22 people were cited for staying past the 10 p.m. park closure on signs posted at Frank Ogawa Plaza where the protest was being held, and arrested for resisting or delaying arrest.

Officials said 9 of the 22 people arrested are from Oakland.

Protesters with the group “The Village” had gathered at Frank Ogawa Plaza to protest the dismantling of homeless encampments and had pitched 15 tents along with tables and canopies for the unpermitted event.

Officials said the group size later grew to more than two dozen tents in the plaza, and between 70-80 people.

