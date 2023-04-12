SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Twenty-two men and women were arrested during a month-long sweep operation targeting sexual assault suspects who have outstanding warrants, the San Jose Police Department announced Wednesday.
The 22 suspects are charged with a slew of sex crimes. “All of the suspects are charged with sex crimes ranging from misdemeanor sexual assault to felony cases of sexual assault of a minor and rape. The dates of these cases ranged from as early as 2012 to February 2023,” SJPD Officer Steve Aponte wrote.
The sweep was conducted in March and went after suspects who were “purposefully absconding from justice,” Aponte told reporters at the news conference Wednesday.
“Abscond” is a legal term meaning to go in a clandestine manner out of the jurisdiction of the courts, or to be concealed in order to avoid court proceedings.
Police Chief Anthony Mata said, “I would like to thank all the San Jose Police Department members involved in this operation for their amazing work to bring these individuals into custody and helping bring the first steps towards healing for the survivors of these terrible crimes.”
Some of the victims in these cases are minors, police said.
The SJPD released mugshots of all 22 suspects because police said there may be additional victims who have not come forward. People arrested in the sweep were identified by San Jose police as:
Austin Flores, 25, of Morgan Hill
Vu Tin Do, 31, of San Jose
Deseri Barron, 42, of San Jose
Imran Ullah, 26, of San Jose
Marcos Villareal, 41, of San Jose
Robert Kim, 36, of San Jose
Pedro Plancarte, 53, of San Jose
Amir Najafi, 45, of Arizona
Raudel Rosales-Sandoval, 54, of San Jose
Oscar Ramos, 36, of San Jose
Paul Clayton Orr, 38, of San Diego
David Napan, 41, of San Jose
Juan Avila, 41, of San Jose
Henry Avilez Castillo, 34, of San Jose
Christopher Bifano, 45, of San Jose
Hung Duc Hong, 58, of San Jose
Kenyon McWilliams, 57, of San Jose
Fidel Torres Reyes, 49, of San Jose
Norberto Velarde-Rios, 44, of San Jose
David Velasco, 40, of San Jose
Antonio Zacariz, 73, of San Jose
Adolfo Orozco Rosales, 39, of San Jose
Anyone with additional information about these cases is urged to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102. Crime tips can be anonymously submitted by using the P3TIPS mobile app, or by calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP.
Aponte wrote, “The San Jose Police Department is committed to providing services to survivors of sexual assault and bringing their perpetrators to justice.”