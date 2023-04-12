SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Twenty-two men and women were arrested during a month-long sweep operation targeting sexual assault suspects who have outstanding warrants, the San Jose Police Department announced Wednesday.

The 22 suspects are charged with a slew of sex crimes. “All of the suspects are charged with sex crimes ranging from misdemeanor sexual assault to felony cases of sexual assault of a minor and rape. The dates of these cases ranged from as early as 2012 to February 2023,” SJPD Officer Steve Aponte wrote.

The sweep was conducted in March and went after suspects who were “purposefully absconding from justice,” Aponte told reporters at the news conference Wednesday.

“Abscond” is a legal term meaning to go in a clandestine manner out of the jurisdiction of the courts, or to be concealed in order to avoid court proceedings.

Police Chief Anthony Mata said, “I would like to thank all the San Jose Police Department members involved in this operation for their amazing work to bring these individuals into custody and helping bring the first steps towards healing for the survivors of these terrible crimes.”

Some of the victims in these cases are minors, police said.

The SJPD released mugshots of all 22 suspects because police said there may be additional victims who have not come forward. People arrested in the sweep were identified by San Jose police as:

Austin Flores, 25, of Morgan Hill

Vu Tin Do, 31, of San Jose

Deseri Barron, 42, of San Jose

Imran Ullah, 26, of San Jose

Marcos Villareal, 41, of San Jose

Robert Kim, 36, of San Jose

Pedro Plancarte, 53, of San Jose

Amir Najafi, 45, of Arizona

Raudel Rosales-Sandoval, 54, of San Jose

Oscar Ramos, 36, of San Jose

Paul Clayton Orr, 38, of San Diego

David Napan, 41, of San Jose

Juan Avila, 41, of San Jose

Henry Avilez Castillo, 34, of San Jose

Christopher Bifano, 45, of San Jose

Hung Duc Hong, 58, of San Jose

Kenyon McWilliams, 57, of San Jose

Fidel Torres Reyes, 49, of San Jose

Norberto Velarde-Rios, 44, of San Jose

David Velasco, 40, of San Jose

Antonio Zacariz, 73, of San Jose

Adolfo Orozco Rosales, 39, of San Jose

Anyone with additional information about these cases is urged to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102. Crime tips can be anonymously submitted by using the P3TIPS mobile app, or by calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP.

Aponte wrote, “The San Jose Police Department is committed to providing services to survivors of sexual assault and bringing their perpetrators to justice.”