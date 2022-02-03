22-year-old injured in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood on Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting was reported around 6:55 p.m. in the area of Eddy and Buchanan streets.

Officers responded to an activation of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system and arrived to find shell casings in the area, then learned that the victim had been privately transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

Police said there were two male suspects and a sedan associated with the shooting but they did not provide more detailed descriptions.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

