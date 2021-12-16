22-year-old man arrested for possessing obscene material of minors

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — An Ohio man was arrested by police in Kent, OH on Tuesday for possession of sexually explicit photographs and videos of minors, according to a press release by the San Mateo Sherriff’s Office.

The San Mateo County Sherriff’s Office, Kent Ohio Police Department, and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force worked together that led to the arrest of 22-year-old Paul Bukovac.

Kent Police seized devices from Bukovac’s residence that had obscene pictures and videos of victims from California and the United Kingdom ranging from 5 to 15 years old, the release said.

The initial investigation began in May when San Mateo County authorities responded to a report of of an unknown subject who had forced juveniles to send nude photos and videos over the Internet.

The investigation later found Bukovac was the primary suspect.