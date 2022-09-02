UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Friday for a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Union City, the Union City Police Department said. Union City resident Anthony Estrada, 22, was arrested for attempted homicide.

UCPD officers responded to the area of Whipple Road and Medallion Drive just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday for the shooting. The shooting happened in the parking lot in front of a Quick Stop convenience store.

Upon arrival, they learned that the 28-year-old male victim was shot and had already been taken to a hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

UCPD said the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. Police recovered a firearm in their investigation of Estrada.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Andrew Smith by email at AndrewS@unioncity.org or by phone at 510-675-5268.