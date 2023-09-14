(KRON) — A Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy found 23 pounds of methamphetamine in a car in Sonoma, SCSO said on Facebook. More drugs were found after deputies searched the suspect’s home.

The deputy initiated the traffic stop near Stage Gulch Road and Watmaugh Road at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. The deputy “noticed several things that suggested the driver was involved in criminal activity,” police said.

A K9 detected the smell of drugs, and the deputy found the large stash of meth when searching the car.

SCSO obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s Vacaville home and found a half-pound of meth, 2.2 pounds of fentanyl, about 1,500 fentanyl-laced M30 pills, three loaded guns and ammunition. One of the guns was stolen, police said.

Enrique Sanchez-Arias, 33, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony transportation of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $250,000.