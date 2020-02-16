23-year-old killed after crashing car into tree in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after crashing a car into a tree in Brentwood on Saturday, according to authorities.

Police responded to the crash around 5:10 p.m. and found an unresponsive man trapped inside the car.

Fire personnel arrived and were able to remove him from the car, but pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man was identified as a 23-year-old Brentwood resident.

No other passengers were in the car and there were no reports of any other vehicles associated with the collision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police say alcohol is not suspected.

The man’s name has not yet been released by officials.

If anyone witnessed the accident or has information related, you are encouraged to contact the Traffic Safety Division at (925) 634-6911.

Latest News Headlines: