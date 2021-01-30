23-year-old man last seen in Nob Hill missing since December

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 23-year-old man who went missing in San Francisco nearly two months ago.

Aidan Hodge was last seen on Dec. 8 at Huntington Park near the corner of California and Taylor streets in the city’s Nob Hill neighborhood, police said.

Investigators believe Hodge may frequent surrounding areas and may be in need of medical assistance. He is described as being 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes

Police have provided an image of Hodge in hope someone can recognize him.

Anyone who sees Hodge is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about his possible whereabouts may call the police department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Callers have the option to remain anonymous.

