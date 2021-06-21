23-year-old man stabbed outside San Mateo County bar

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries over the weekend after being stabbed in a fight outside a bar in unincorporated Redwood City, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday in front of Mazzocco’s Club at 2808 Middlefield Road, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was stabbed during a fight involving several people, and 3 to 4 males were seen fleeing in a dark luxury sedan, the sheriff’s department said.

The man was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the stabbing was targeted and based on a personal dispute.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Wang at (650) 363-4055. Anonymous tips may be left at the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line, 1-800-547-2700.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News