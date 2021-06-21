23-year-old man stabbed outside San Mateo County bar

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries over the weekend after being stabbed in a fight outside a bar in unincorporated Redwood City, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday in front of Mazzocco’s Club at 2808 Middlefield Road, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was stabbed during a fight involving several people, and 3 to 4 males were seen fleeing in a dark luxury sedan, the sheriff’s department said.

The man was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the stabbing was targeted and based on a personal dispute.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Wang at (650) 363-4055. Anonymous tips may be left at the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line, 1-800-547-2700.