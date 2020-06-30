23-year-old San Jose woman dies in crash on I-280

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) – A 23-year-old San Jose woman died in a solo vehicle crash reported Monday afternoon on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in unincorporated San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 2:34 p.m. on southbound Highway 280 north of Alpine Road.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was the sole occupant of a white Toyota Tundra that went up an embankment on the right-hand shoulder of the highway, struck a tree, then went back down to the roadway and came to rest.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.

The crash has blocked the three left lanes of southbound Highway 280 and there was no update as of late Monday afternoon for when the lanes will reopen.

