Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

23-year-old San Jose woman dies in crash on I-280

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: CHP Redwood City

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) – A 23-year-old San Jose woman died in a solo vehicle crash reported Monday afternoon on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in unincorporated San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 2:34 p.m. on southbound Highway 280 north of Alpine Road.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was the sole occupant of a white Toyota Tundra that went up an embankment on the right-hand shoulder of the highway, struck a tree, then went back down to the roadway and came to rest.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.

The crash has blocked the three left lanes of southbound Highway 280 and there was no update as of late Monday afternoon for when the lanes will reopen.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News