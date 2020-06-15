24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy; will close several Bay Area clubs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 31: A customer works out at a 24 Hour Fitness center on July 31, 2012 in San Francisco, California. 24 Hour Fitness, the nation’s largest privately held fitness center chain, is up for sale and could fetch as much as $2 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – National gym chain 24 Hour Fitness announced Monday it has filed for bankruptcy and will close 100 gyms – including nearly a dozen in the Bay Area, CNN reports.

24 Hour Fitness said by filing for bankruptcy, it has secured $250 million in funding to reopen some of its gyms and expects to reopen most locations by the end of this month.

The chain will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic significantly smaller after it permanently shutters 100 gyms nationwide in 14 states. It will have about 300 clubs remaining.

Here is a list of the locations closing in the Bay Area, according to the club’s website:

Alamo Express at 140A Alamo Plaza in Alamo

Alemany Sport at 3951 Alemany Blvd. in San Francisco

Berkeley Solano Avenue FitLite at 1775 Solano Ave. in Berkeley

Capitol & McKee at 375A North Capitol Ave. in San Jose

Fremont Sport at 35630 Fremont Blvd. in Fremont

Market Street, 2145 Market St. in San Francisco

Milpitas Active at 301 Jacklin Road in Milpitas

Noe Valley FitLite, 3800 24th St. in San Francisco

North Point at 350 Bay St. in San Francisco

Walnut Creek Ygnacio Center at 2033 N. Main St. in Walnut Creek

Gold’s Gym also has struggled amid gym closures during the pandemic; it filed for bankruptcy in May.

