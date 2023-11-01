SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 24 Hour Fitness location in downtown San Francisco will be closing next month, according to an announcement on the company’s website. The 24 Hour Fitness location at 100 California Street will be closing on Dec. 29, the company said.

Members at the location are advised to join the nearby Sutter-Montgomery location of the Van Ness location. 24 Hour Fitness will transfer memberships for members, the company said.

No reason was given for the closure on the company’s website. News of the closure was first reported by the San Francisco Business Times.

The closure is the latest in an ongoing string of business closures in SF’s downtown and Union Square districts. Retail has been particularly impacted with Nordstrom, Old Navy and Saks Off Fifth among the high-profile retail establishments to have closed in the past year.